ASU Chief says this year's homecoming weekend was "best" he's worked in years

Chief Fields says this year's homecoming was his best in his 11 year tenure. (Source: WALB)

Albany State University's Police Chief said this past homecoming weekend was the best he's worked in his 11-year tenure.

Chief John Fields Jr. reviewed all the calls his officers received during homecoming festivities last weekend.

He said they only responded to a few minor incidents.

And with the two separate homicides that happened last weekend within the city limits, Chief Fields said he's glad he did not have to put additional stress on other agencies' officers if something had happened on campus.

"Keep in mind, when something happens on campus, or off-campus in the roadway, other agencies have to respond," said Chief Fields. "We know that they had a lot of stuff going on in the city. So that helps with other stuff that's going on in the city also."

He added there were no reports of entering autos.

In previous years, Chief Fields said officers have had to respond to fights or traffic accidents, but he said that didn't happen this year.

