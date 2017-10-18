Albany couple buys waitress bike to get to and from work safely. (Source: Angela Wright)

It all started with a conversation between restaurant regulars and a South Georgia waitress.

But that conversation turned into something special.

Angela Wright works two jobs and walks back home after every shift.

But one of her customers wanted to change that.

"There are people out there that care," said Wright. "Everything is not bad out there."

Wright said this bike is proof there are still good people in the world.

While waiting on a couple during her shift at Long Horn, she got an offer she couldn't refuse.

"A couple of nights ago, there are regulars that come in. And they've been coming in for about three years, but they were not my particular regulars," she said. "They were just people I saw all the time. And I began waiting on them, and after a few times of waiting on them, you get to know each other, you start talking."

They found out that Angela walks from her first job to her second job then home.

The couple was worried about her safety at night and decided to help.

"They said, 'How would you feel about us buying you a bike?' And I was like, 'That would be really wonderful! I don't know how to take that,'" said Wright. "But they said, 'Well, we want to do it for you.'"

And they did.

Tuesday night, Wright and the couple went to Target and bought this bike and a helmet with an LED light on it.

"I was like a little kid on Christmas. Actually, I had to practice riding it in Target. It's been a while since I've been on a bike, so that was kind of funny. And when we were putting it in the car I said, 'I feel like a little girl on Christmas, getting her first bike.' And the smiles on their faces was just great. Great all the way around for all of us," said Wright.

She said she's not surprised by this act of kindness and said it happens more than you think.

She wishes more people would spread this good news to encourage others to carry on the kindness.

And for now, Angela is brushing up on the laws of the road before she takes the bike out for a ride!

