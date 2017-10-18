Opponents of proposed LCMC address concerns at Atlanta meeting

A group of people opposed to the hospital presented in front of the Department of Community Health on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

Opponents of the proposed Lee County Medical Center had the chance to present their arguments in front of the Georgia Department of Community Health Tuesday.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis was at the meeting.

WALB was in Atlanta Tuesday, but was told by a press secretary that the meeting was not public.

Opponents of the proposed medical center made brief presentations.

We have spoken to the opposition before about their arguments.

Many say there is no need for the hospital.

Mathis urges there is a need for competition in South Georgia.

He says he was not surprised by the arguments made Tuesday, especially by representatives for Dougherty County.

"It was a sad kind of argument that the whole reason they don't want us to have a hospital because of their economic challenges. But our position is why should Lee County be held back because Dougherty County has challenges," said Mathis.

Mathis went on to say Phoebe provides school nurses and some healthcare for inmates in Dougherty County.

He says he wants to be able to do the same for the people in Lee County.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center had also filed a letter of opposition, but nobody from the hospital signed into Tuesday's meeting.

