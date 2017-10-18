VPD mentee follows in mentor's footsteps

Time is one of the most important things in life and how that time is spent, can be life-changing. A sergeant with the Valdosta Police Department invested her time into a student who is now a her colleague.More >>
Time is one of the most important things in life and how that time is spent, can be life-changing. A sergeant with the Valdosta Police Department invested her time into a student who is now a her colleague.More >>
Opponents of the proposed Lee County Medical Center had the chance to present their arguments in front of the Georgia Department of Community Health Tuesday.More >>
Opponents of the proposed Lee County Medical Center had the chance to present their arguments in front of the Georgia Department of Community Health Tuesday.More >>
Coffee County Sheriff Doyle T. Wooten, said Wednesday that a 14-year-old male student was detained for making threats.More >>
Coffee County Sheriff Doyle T. Wooten, said Wednesday that a 14-year-old male student was detained for making threats.More >>
Chrysler is appealing a $40 million verdict against it in a lawsuit brought by the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was burned to death in a Jeep that was hit from the rear in 2012.More >>
Chrysler is appealing a $40 million verdict against it in a lawsuit brought by the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was burned to death in a Jeep that was hit from the rear in 2012.More >>
A person of interest in connection to the Dollar General homicide investigation was picked up for questioning. Police are still searching for one other person for questioning.More >>
A person of interest in connection to the Dollar General homicide investigation was picked up for questioning. Police are still searching for one other person for questioning.More >>