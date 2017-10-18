Teen arrested for school threats in Douglas

Coffee County Sheriff Doyle T. Wooten, said Wednesday that a 14-year-old male student was detained for making threats.

The teen, who cannot be identified to the media, is suspected of making terroristic threats towards the George Washington Carver Freshman Campus in Douglas, following an incident Tuesday, October 17.

School personnel were made aware that the student had allegedly threatened to "shoot up the school," and notified law enforcement of the situation.

Investigators responded and then took the juvenile into custody. He was transported to a youth detention center.

Due to the suspect's age, Sheriff Wooten said he was unable to provide any details regarding his identity or further information on the incident.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!