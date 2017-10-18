WALB Coverage Map - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB Coverage Map

WALB ABC and NBC broadcast from a 1,050-foot-tall tower, just outside Doerun, Georgia, near the Worth-Colquitt County line.

Our digital signals radiate with an effective radiated power of 22,000 Watts, covering a radius of approximately 75 miles in all directions.

Powered by Frankly