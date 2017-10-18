Decatur Co. wrongful death case set for GA Supreme Court

Chrysler is appealing a $40 million verdict against it in a lawsuit brought by the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was burned to death in a Jeep that was hit from the rear in 2012.

James Bryan Walden and Lindsay Newsome Strickland are the child's parents.

Emily Newsome was driving her 4-year-old nephew, Remington 'Remi' Walden, to a tennis lesson in Bainbridge, in her father’s Grand Cherokee.

As Newsome was waiting to make a left-hand turn on Old Quincy Highway, Bryan Harrell, who was driving a Dodge Dakota pickup truck, plowed into the back of the Cherokee. The Jeep’s fuel tank, which was located behind the rear axle, was ruptured in the collision.

Harrell, of Bainbridge, who was 26 at the time, was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide in the First Degree.

A jury found that Harrell was 1% at fault in the boy's death, and that Chrysler was 99% at fault for the design of the Cherokee, which had the gas tank installed behind the rear axle of the vehicle. Attorneys argue that Chrysler discussed the same problem that Ford had with its Pinto in the 1970s, and knew the design was a problem.

The attorneys for Chrysler are Thomas Dupree, Jr., Rajiv Mohan, Bruce Kirbo, Jr., M. Diane Owens, Terry Brantley, and Bradley Wolff.

The attorneys for Walden and Strickland are James Butler, Jr., David Rohwedder, James Butler, III, George Floyd, Michael Terry, and L. Catharine Cox.

