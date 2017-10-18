UPDATE: UPS driver identified after fatal Bypass collision

The driver of a UPS truck who died in an accident on the Liberty Bypass has been identified.

Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed Kathy Johnson, 63, was driving the truck.

The wreck happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday and blocked the westbound flow of traffic on the Liberty Bypass, near the Blalock Street Exit.

Officials said the UPS truck crashed into the back of a dump truck.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the wreck is clear.

