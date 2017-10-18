Mitchell molester gets 50 year sentence

On Monday in Mitchell County Superior Court, Bobby Lee Beck was convicted of Child Molestation and Incest.

District Attorney Joe Mulholland asked for and received a sentence of 50 years, 25 to serve in the State Penitentiary.

The court found that Beck had sexual intercourse with a minor relative under 16 years of age.

"Crimes against children are the most vile, absolutely unforgivable acts in our judicial system," Mulholland said following the trial. "I congratulate the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Lily Pad SANE Center in Albany for putting together an excellent case and making our job easier."

