Mitchell Co. man sentenced for manslaughter

A Pelham man charged in a deadly shooting following a pick-up basketball game is headed to prison.

After the jury was seated, Shaquille Crimley decided he would plead guilty to manslaughter, and ask for the mercy of the judge.

Crimely was then sentenced to 25 years, with 18 to serve in prison, for voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

In January 2016 he shot Anthony Williams, Junior in the pelvis, during an argument about the basketball game.

Williams, a father of two, died from the gunshot wound.

"This was a senseless altercation," said District Attorney Joe Mulholland. "Anthony Williams leaves behind two children, the defendant three. These children will suffer the most over a foolish argument and one party brandishing a firearm. Individuals need to realize their actions result in consequences often beyond their own."

Three co-defendants are also charged in the case.

