Albany Airport Aviation Commission discusses 5-year capital plan

Albany city leaders are working on plans to make Southwest Georgia Regional Airport more visually-appealing and safer for pilots and travelers.

The Airport Aviation Commission discussed the five-year airport capital improvement plan on Monday night.

The big projects include a $4.6 million runway resurfacing project.

The Transportation Director said the runway hasn't been resurfaced in about 25 years.

Another includes the building of a new general aviation terminal given that the current one is outdated.

"We're excited about the opportunity to get something new out there to blend in with the characteristic of the existing airport. The hangers as well. Hopefully, we can get those as well to also blend in. From an aesthetics point of view, it will be easy to market the airport," said Transportation Director David Hamilton.

There are a total of 15 projects, estimated around $22 million.

The projects are all ongoing given they were pushed back by a year.

Hamilton will now submit the five-year airport capital improvement plan to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine which projects will get funded.

