Autopsy results released in deadly Dollar General robbery

Autopsy results show that the customer killed during an East Albany store robbery last week was shot at least twice.

The results showed that Javis Walker was shot once in the head and once in the leg Friday afternoon during the robbery of the Dollar General on East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Police said Walker was a hero, trying to help the clerk when he walked into the store during the robbery.

Coroner Michael Fowler said Walker was lying inside the store against the front window when first responders arrived.

Albany police are still searching for two persons of interest in Walker's murder after one came to Albany Police headquarters Tuesday night.

MORE: APD searches for 2 persons of interest in Dollar General homicide

Police said Lisa Marie Grigg came to the Law Enforcement Center on Tuesday, after Investigators listed her as a person of interest, wanted for questioning.

Police said they are not sure of her status at this time.

Cohen Scott Mathews and Heather Nicole Jeffcoat are still wanted for questioning about the death of Javis Walker.

MORE ON THIS STORY:

+Police locate person wanted for questioning in deadly Dollar General armed robbery

+Friends remember man killed in armed robbery

+Community to hold vigils to honor Dollar General robbery victim

+Dollar General shooting victim described by community as a kind hero

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!