Albany Realty Company to help grow downtown

The Downtown Development Authority voted Tuesday for an Albany company to manage the Front Street properties.

WALB got a hint to one type of business being sought to locate there.

On Front Street, you can see a lot of the storefronts are vacant, now, Albany Realty Company has been hired to help open businesses in them.

The development authority has named Albany Realty as the property management company. They are to handle maintenance issues, and accepting the applications for businesses wanting to locate there.

Because Albany Realty is local, the authority hopes they will be able to attract companies wanting to move to the downtown area.

"We want the businesses that are located in that area to have a good chance at being successful and having someone they can contact on a daily basis," said Thelma Johnson, with the Downtown Development Authority.

In the meeting Tuesday, WALB learned that there are many business prospects reaching out in hopes of moving downtown.

One of those potential businesses being a private grocery store.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!