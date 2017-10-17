Update: No bond for men charged in Quality Inn homicide

Albany Police announced three people have been arrested in the Saturday shooting death of a Thomaston man who was in Albany to celebrate Albany State's homecoming.

Tuesday night David Quimbey, 19, and Courtland Hughley, 21, were charged with murder in the death of Zemal Fuentes, 21.

A third person, Kedravious Web, 21, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Quimbey and Hughley made their first appearance in magistrate court in front of Judge Baxter Howell on Wednesday. Both were charged with murder.

But Hughley was also charged with possession of marijuana of less than an ounce, and charged with possession of drug-related objects.

When someone is charged with murder, they must apply for bond through a superior court judge.

Investigators said the motive for the shooting was a drug deal that went wrong between the suspects and the victim.

Fuentes was shot in front of a motel in the 800 block of North Westover Boulevard. He was taken by ambulance to an Albany hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Albany Police thanked the community for tips that assisted in the arrests.

