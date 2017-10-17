Update: No bond for men charged in Quality Inn homicide

Coffee County Sheriff Doyle T. Wooten, said Wednesday that a 14-year-old male student was detained for making threats.More >>
Chrysler is appealing a $40 million verdict against it in a lawsuit brought by the parents of a 4-year-old boy who was burned to death in a Jeep that was hit from the rear in 2012.More >>
A person of interest in connection to the Dollar General homicide investigation was picked up for questioning. Police are still searching for one other person for questioning.More >>
One man is being called a hero by the Albany Police Department and others for his actions trying to put a stop to an armed robbery Friday.More >>
Bobby Lee Beck had sexual intercourse with a minor relative less than 16 years of age.More >>
