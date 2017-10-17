Students gain info on college options from Sunbelt Ag Expo

If you have a student interested in pursuing a career in Agriculture, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Staff said the Ag Expo is a good opportunity for them to learn about education options available to them.

ABAC has a booth set up alongside Fort Valley University, the University of Georgia and several other colleges.

ABAC has staff onsite to answer questions and give information about several bachelor programs the school offers.

Current students also attend the expo to help out.

The Ag Expo gates will open again Wednesday morning at 8:30.

