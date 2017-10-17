Virginia farmer named Farmer of the Year

Virginia farmer Robert Mills Jr. was named the 2017 Swisher Sweets Southeastern Farmer of the Year.

The award ceremony was held at the 40th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Mills is a first-generation farmer who grows tobacco and raises cattle.

Mills said he realized he wanted to be a farmer in eighth grade.

"Young people coming on there is no future. I've spent most of my life traveling and speaking, trying to inspire young people through the adversity that I faced as being a young farmer that didn't have anything," said Mills.

Mills was chosen over nine other state winners who were finalists for the award.

