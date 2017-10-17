Vendors celebrate their 40th year at Sunbelt Ag Expo

Sunbelt Ag Expo is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and alongside the event, there are 23 vendors celebrating 40 years of participation as well.

"Everyone in the United States should come see it at least once or twice," said Lanier Carson with Kelly Manufacturing Co.

Twenty-three vendors are returning to the Sunbelt Ag Expo for their 40th year in a row, celebrating the milestone alongside Sunbelt staff.

The original expo was held in Tifton and moved to Spence Field in Moultrie in 1978, growing from 400 vendors to 1,200 over the years.

"It's changed tremendously, in that time it was very small, very few exhibitors, it has grown and grown and grown over the years. It’s one of the best places to introduce new technology, we look forward to it every year," said Carson.

Not only have people at Kelly Manufacturing seen the Ag Expo grow but the farming industry has as well, introducing technology into the field.

"Technology is the way of the future in agriculture. We now have GPS systems in tractors, tractors that can guide themselves, it’s amazing," said Carson.

Georgia Peanut Commission is celebrating the 40-year milestone as well.

"It gets bigger and better every year and gives us more opportunity to tell folks about Georgia Peanuts," said Don Koehler with GA Peanuts.

And of course, for the past 10 years, GPC’s grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have become a big hit.

People get to take a bite into a sweet treat and learn about Georgia grown crops.

"We tell folks the story that is so important, and that’s that my farmers grow something that’s good and good for you," said Koehler.

The show will start back up again around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!