Baconton softball two wins away from Columbus

For the first time in school history Baconton charter softball went undefeated in the region.

Now the region champs are a series victory from a trip to Columbus.

Columbus is where the elite 8 of the softball state tournament is annually held.

The Lady Blazers finished the season 22-2, earning a bye week in the opening round of the playoffs.

"It's tough sitting around waiting to practice and play," said head coach Bubber Birdsong. "Nobody wants to practice this late in the year. You're ready to play and you're used to playing every couple days, that kind of hurt us so we had a good inter-squad the other day, we faced our own pitching and I think we're ready to go."

As a 3-seed, they're hosting a second round series tomorrow.

Supported by a high-powered offense that has scored double-digit runs in 15 games this season--they have the talent.

The region 1-A champs also have experience.

From Birdsong to the senior leaders--they're confident the time is now.

"Baconton is a small community," said senior first baseman Kristy Thompson. "But we have what it takes to bring it to the top."

The seniors have earned a trip to Columbus their sophomore season. They are passing down the wisdom to the younger teammates.

"We've just been telling them to keep their mind on the game and not let the distraction get to them," said senior third baseman Katie Classon.

First pitch of the doubleheader is Wednesday is at 4 p.m.

They're hosting Echols County-- the same team that bounced them from the Elite 8 two seasons ago in Columbus.

