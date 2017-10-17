New-look Golden Rams have high hopes this season

ASU basketball in their new home (Source: WALB)

The Albany State basketball team opened practice this week in their new gym on the West Campus.

Rams Arena still has remnants of its previous tenant, but blue and gold is lathered across the refinished wood floors to remind all incoming opponents who they’re up against.

“It’s Albany State University’s house now," said Head coach Michael Moore. "And that’s the most important thing.”

Entering his 4th season, adjusting to the new gym is the least of Moore’s concerns.

He’s also infusing eight new players to his 15-man roster. One freshman and seven transfers.

Senior guard Khaliq Hughes was a transfer addition in 2015. He and the other returning players have welcomed the new faces with open arms.

“We’re just like a big brother to them," said Hughes. "(We) keep them motivated and say don’t keep your head down.”

Of the many new faces, one will be familiar to fans in the Good Life City.

Sophomore transfer Napoleon Harris said Coach Moore’s message made his homecoming an easy decision.

“We’re going to get some people around you that’s ready to work, and we’re going to win a championship if you come home," said Harris. "And that’s what I’m accustomed to playing at Monroe (high school). Running, gunning, playing high speed, putting on a show.”

That’s their plan for the season.

Fast pace, high scoring and limited mistakes.

And the goal is an SIAC title and beyond.

ASU opens the season in Pensacola, FL against West Florida on November 11th.

