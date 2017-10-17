Dougherty County School System prepares for reaccreditation

Officials with the Dougherty County School System are preparing for an upcoming reaccreditation visit.

DCSS Spokesperson JD Sumner said that right now, the school system is working with principals to prepare.

People from Advance Ed, a national nonprofit, will evaluate the school system.

This year's process includes looking at the school's best practices, school culture, and overall teaching process.

Sumner said that Dougherty County School System's mantra is 'continuous improvement' focusing on a learner-centric environment.

"We want them to have an accurate snapshot of our district because we feel like we're doing a lot of great things. And we feel like we are working to create a culture of continuous improvement," explained Sumner.

Sumner said the accreditation happens every five years.

This year's accreditation review process will begin on October 29.

