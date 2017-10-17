Historic log cabin relocated to be more visible

GA Power worker holds power line as they move cabin down the street (Source: WALB)

One of two historical landmarks in Terrell County now has a new home.

The log cabin was built in 1913 by the Durham Family, by 1950 it was deeded to the Dawson Garden Club.

The Terrell County Historic Preservation Society plans to make the historical landmark its new headquarters.

It was a two-hour process--moving an estimated 1,200 square foot log cabin from 6th Avenue to Stonewall Street in Dawson, just a half mile down the road.

"In an effort to preserve this wonderful building we thought it would be in its best interest to move it," said Travis Sawyer, President of Terrell County Historic Preservation Society.

Sawyer said the log cabin was not getting used at it's old location because it was sandwiched between other homes in the historic district neighborhood.

"This is a really good location for it to be. It's in a nice big lot. It's sort of at the forefront of the historic district," said Sawyer.

And once it's settled, Sawyer said he wants to add a foundation, reinstate electricity and plumbing as well as furniture to make it a proper headquarters or even a place to host events.

"We've had control of it for several years now, but again it was going unused and we did not want this log cabin to fall in. It is on the national registry so we felt it was our duty to preserve it," said Sawyer.

Sawyer said the history behind this cabin is not completely documented but said it was a lady's garden club meeting spot in the fifties.

Now he wants the community to get involved to create history in preserving this cabin.

"We felt it was time for it to move so we could maximize it's potential and preserve the history of this log cabin," said Sawyer.

On Tuesday crews will be moving the bathroom, kitchen and porch.

Sawyer said Dawson Presbyterian Church donated the land for the log cabin's new location.

