VSU's Haunted Trail to open Thursday

If you are looking for a fright that won't break the bank, then Valdosta State University's Haunted Trail might be the place for you this Halloween season.

VSU Campus Recreation will only be charging $8 for its 12th annual Haunted Trail.

Grad student Alexis Charles said that the recreation center has added a lot of new features this year.

The trail will go through a wooded area that is fenced in for safety.

It takes about 25 minutes to get through.

"For our students, it's one of the biggest events that we have. It's low cost and it gives the students something to do and kind of experience. And it's on campus, so they don't have to take a drive to go to a place to get the Halloween experience," said Charles.

The Haunted Trail will open on Thursday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It will also be open Friday and Saturday and next weekend as well.

The haunted trail is open to the public for ages 13 and up.

