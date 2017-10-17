Webstaurant store searching for new employees

Mathis cuts the ribbon to raise attention for hiring 35 new employees (Source: WALB)

If you're looking for a job, one company in Albany is hiring!

Webstaurant Store, an online food service company hosted a ribbon cutting to raise attention for hiring new employees.

Christopher Mathis, Customer Solutions Team Leader, said the company is looking to fill 35 new jobs in the customer solutions department.

Mathis said he's looking for driven people who want to stay in Albany for a bit.

Mathis says Webstaurant has struggled to get its name out into the community, but hopes today's event solidifies the company more.

"For me, just to be part of the community, I was born and raised here to see the impact we've had as far as jobs and as far as just giving back to the community has been incredible," said Mathis, "And I can't imagine a better company being in Albany."

Mathis said starting salary is $40,000 and it includes full benefits.

To apply click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!