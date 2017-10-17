Editorial: Local news is here for you

Quality, fair, and unbiased reporting is paramount to a successful and accountable government. (Source: WALB)

Many of you are tired of the seemingly ceaseless rhetoric regarding fake news and President Trump.

However, given the recent comments by the President, I'd like to take a moment and address the assertion that NBC, ABC, and other credible news outlets fabricate news to further an agenda.

Quality, fair, and unbiased reporting is paramount to a successful and accountable government. That reporting is clearly protected by the First Amendment of our Constitution.

It is in the best interest to the WALB community to be truthful and fair in all our news coverage. To be clear, WALB is not owned by NBC or ABC.

We are affiliated with those networks but privately owned by Raycom Media.

We control the message locally and take that job very seriously.

The President has suggested challenging the license for NBC and other broadcast networks.

The networks are not licensed by the FCC, the network affiliates, like WALB are.

Our license is a privilege bestowed upon all of us here at the station, to serve the people of the South Georgia.

We ask that the President focus on those issues that foster stronger local communities and family security, not a war of words against the media.

As a country, we're bigger than that.

Our credibility lies squarely with you the viewer. Our local news at WALB carries a big responsibility to maintain that credibility and trust with all of you.

We respect the office of the Presidency and the decorum that this country deserves.

The President has a job to do, and so do we. We respect and trust that the President run the country and make us stronger every day.

Now, we ask that the President return the respect credible news outlets deserve.

It is not only in the best interest of the country, it's in the constitution. The very same constitution he swore to protect.

