1 killed after log trailer overturns in Early County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

1 killed after log trailer overturns in Early County

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
Connect
One person is dead after a log trailer overturned in Early County Tuesday morning. (Source: Google Maps) One person is dead after a log trailer overturned in Early County Tuesday morning. (Source: Google Maps)
EARLY CO., GA (WALB) -

The Georgia State Patrol said a 67-year-old man was killed in a semi-truck wreck in Early County early Tuesday morning.

Donald Eugene Naramore was traveling north on Georgia Highway 370 in a white Freightliner Tractor. 

The truck was pulling a fully loaded log trailer when the rig ran off the east shoulder of the road and overturned onto its left side just before 9 a.m. 

Naramore sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GSP. 

The crash happened on GA 370 approximately half a mile north of Wilkie Mosley Road.  

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly