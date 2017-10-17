1 killed after log trailer overturns in Early County

One person is dead after a log trailer overturned in Early County Tuesday morning. (Source: Google Maps)

The Georgia State Patrol said a 67-year-old man was killed in a semi-truck wreck in Early County early Tuesday morning.

Donald Eugene Naramore was traveling north on Georgia Highway 370 in a white Freightliner Tractor.

The truck was pulling a fully loaded log trailer when the rig ran off the east shoulder of the road and overturned onto its left side just before 9 a.m.

Naramore sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the GSP.

The crash happened on GA 370 approximately half a mile north of Wilkie Mosley Road.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!