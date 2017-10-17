VPD asks for nominations, donations for Shop with a Cop event - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VPD asks for nominations, donations for Shop with a Cop event

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect
It's that time of year again - the Valdosta Police Department needs your help for the 13th annual Shop with a Cop event. (Source: WALB) It's that time of year again - the Valdosta Police Department needs your help for the 13th annual Shop with a Cop event. (Source: WALB)
VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

It's that time of year again, the Valdosta Police Department needs your help for the 13th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Each year, officers take select Lowndes County children to pick out Christmas presents they otherwise wouldn't get.

The department is asking for monetary donations to buy the gifts.

If you would like to nominate a child, below is a list of qualifications: 

  • The child must live within Lowndes County
  • The child must be between the ages of 4 and 11 years old
  • The child must be referred by a Law Enforcement Officer, Teacher, School Counselor or Principal
  • The child has not been previously selected for Shop With A Cop

The agency outlined these factors to consider when nominating a child: the child selected has been a victim of a crime, the child has been bullied, or the child’s grades and attitude improved significantly which resulted in him/her being selected for this event.

If you are interested in donating or assisting in any capacity, or you have a child you wish to nominate, please contact:

Officer Randall Hancock
c/o Valdosta Police Department
500 North Toombs Street
Valdosta, GA 31601
Cell Phone#: 229-292-7785
Office#: 229-242-2606 ext. 4090
Email: rhancock@valdostacity.com

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly