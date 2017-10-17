VPD asks for nominations, donations for Shop with a Cop event

It's that time of year again - the Valdosta Police Department needs your help for the 13th annual Shop with a Cop event. (Source: WALB)

It's that time of year again, the Valdosta Police Department needs your help for the 13th annual Shop with a Cop event.

Each year, officers take select Lowndes County children to pick out Christmas presents they otherwise wouldn't get.

The department is asking for monetary donations to buy the gifts.

If you would like to nominate a child, below is a list of qualifications:

The child must live within Lowndes County

The child must be between the ages of 4 and 11 years old

The child must be referred by a Law Enforcement Officer, Teacher, School Counselor or Principal

The child has not been previously selected for Shop With A Cop

The agency outlined these factors to consider when nominating a child: the child selected has been a victim of a crime, the child has been bullied, or the child’s grades and attitude improved significantly which resulted in him/her being selected for this event.

If you are interested in donating or assisting in any capacity, or you have a child you wish to nominate, please contact:

Officer Randall Hancock

c/o Valdosta Police Department

500 North Toombs Street

Valdosta, GA 31601

Cell Phone#: 229-292-7785

Office#: 229-242-2606 ext. 4090

Email: rhancock@valdostacity.com

