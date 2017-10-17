Valdosta man arrested for burglarizing his former employer

Last Friday, Valdosta Police arrested Demetrius Williams, 25, for burglarizing the Burger King restaurant, where he used to work.

On September 28, VPD was called to the Burger King on North Ashley Street to check out a burglary.

Burglary detectives got tips from the public, and found evidence that led them to Williams, and they took him into custody on October 13.

"The Valdosta Police Department is proud of the hard work of the Burglary Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for the resolution of this case," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "VPD is also thankful for the information provided by citizens during this case and also recognizes the assistance from the Quitman Police Department."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!