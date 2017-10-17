WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (10/17/17): Trojans upstage Eagles in OT thriller

Lee County takes team of the week (Source: WALB)

Wins don't come much tougher than what Lee County faced in their win over Northside, Warner Robins Friday night.

The Trojans perseverance earned them the high school football team of the week.

Lee County needed overtime to defeat Northside, Warner Robins for the first time in school history 16-13.

It was an instant classic at Trojan Field.

Eagles kicker Cory Munson nailed a 59-yard field goal to force overtime—the longest kick in the nation this season.

The Trojans responded in overtime when Jase Orndorff connected with Josh Asbury for a 15-yard game-winning touchdown.

In a game where Lee County had -2 rushing yards, everything was hard-earned. They improved to (8-0) with the region win and travel to play the defending state champion Valdosta Wildcats Friday.

