Lowndes takes top spot in latest high school football poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:
Class AAAAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Lowndes (9) 152 2
2. Archer (7) 145 3
3. Grayson 118 1
4. South Forsyth 104 5
5. Colquitt County 90 6
6. Tift County 81 4
7. Walton 72 7
8. McEachern 51 8
9. North Gwinnett 33 9
10.Brookwood 20 10
Others receiving votes: Marietta 5, Mill Creek 5, Parkview 4, North Paulding 1.
Dropped out: None.¤
Class AAAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Lee County (14) 158 1
2. Tucker (1) 143 2
3. Mays (1) 127 3
4. Dalton 99 5
5. Northside-Warner Robins 94 4
6. Harrison 79 6
7. Coffee 62 7
8. Winder-Barrow 55 8
9. Douglas Co. 24 10
10.Langston Hughes 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 11, Richmond Hill 7, Allatoona 3, Brunswick 3, Alexander 2, Sequoyah 1.
Dropped out: Alexander (9).¤
Class AAAAA
Pts Prv
1. Rome (15) 159 1
2. Stockbridge (1) 136 2
3. Buford 128 3
4. Warner Robins 113 4
5. Jones County 105 5
6. Griffin 71 7
7. Carver-Atlanta 55 8
8. Starr's Mill 47 9
9. Flowery Branch 33 10
10.Kell 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Wayne County 7, Carrollton 5, Ware County 5, Banneker 3, Clarke Central 1.
Dropped out: Carrollton (6).¤
Class AAAA
Pts Prv
1. Cartersville (16) 160 1
2. Thomson 143 2
3. Jefferson 114 3
4. Ridgeland 111 4
5. Blessed Trinity 87 5
6. Marist 77 6
7. Burke County 68 7
8. Woodward Academy 44 8
9. Troup 36 9
10.Cedartown 20 10
Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 12, Heritage-Catoosa 7, Eastside-Covington 1.
Dropped out: None.¤
Class AAA
Pts Prv
1. Cedar Grove (16) 160 1
2. Greater Atlanta Christian 135 2
3. Peach County 129 3
4. Jenkins-Savannah 113 4
5. Calhoun 96 5
6. Breman 75 6
7. Crisp County 63 7
8. Morgan County 49 9
9. Monroe Area 22 8
10.Lovett 18 10
Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 12, Pike County 6, Dawson Co. 2
Dropped out: None.¤
Class AA
Pts Prv
1. Benedictine (16) 160 1
2. Screven County 127 3
3. Thomasville 110 5
4. Hapeville Charter 107 4
5. Brooks County 83 7
6. Rabun County 80 6
7. Jefferson County 61 8
8. Heard County 58 10
9. Callaway 35 2
10.Dodge County 34 9
Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 9, Toombs County 2
Dropped out: None.¤
Class A
Pts Prv
1. Eagle's Landing Christian (16) 160 1
2. Prince Avenue Christian 150 2
3. Manchester 138 3
4. Tattnall Square 100 5
5. Irwin County 91 4
6. Mount Paran Christian 75 6
7. Macon County 48 7
8. Emanuel County Institute 45 8
9. Clinch County 34 9
10.Stratford County 19 NR
(tie) Wesleyan 19 10
Others receiving votes: Charlton County 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 3, Calvary Day 2, Athens Academy 1, Commerce 1.
Dropped out: None.¤
Publications participating: Albany Herald; Athens Banner-Herald; Augusta Chronicle; Brunswick News; Times-Georgian, Carrollton; Cherokee Tribune, Canton; Columbus Ledger-Enquirer; Covington News; CowetaScore.com; The Daily Citizen, Dalton; Gwinnett Daily Post, Lawrenceville; Macon Telegraph; Marietta Daily Journal; Savannah Morning News; Tifton Gazette; Walker Co. Messenger, LaFayette.
