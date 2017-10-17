Lowndes takes top spot in latest high school football poll

The Top Ten teams in the Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Poll of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and position last week at right:

Class AAAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Lowndes (9) 152 2

2. Archer (7) 145 3

3. Grayson 118 1

4. South Forsyth 104 5

5. Colquitt County 90 6

6. Tift County 81 4

7. Walton 72 7

8. McEachern 51 8

9. North Gwinnett 33 9

10.Brookwood 20 10

Others receiving votes: Marietta 5, Mill Creek 5, Parkview 4, North Paulding 1.

Dropped out: None.¤

Class AAAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Lee County (14) 158 1

2. Tucker (1) 143 2

3. Mays (1) 127 3

4. Dalton 99 5

5. Northside-Warner Robins 94 4

6. Harrison 79 6

7. Coffee 62 7

8. Winder-Barrow 55 8

9. Douglas Co. 24 10

10.Langston Hughes 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Glynn Academy 11, Richmond Hill 7, Allatoona 3, Brunswick 3, Alexander 2, Sequoyah 1.

Dropped out: Alexander (9).¤

Class AAAAA

Pts Prv

1. Rome (15) 159 1

2. Stockbridge (1) 136 2

3. Buford 128 3

4. Warner Robins 113 4

5. Jones County 105 5

6. Griffin 71 7

7. Carver-Atlanta 55 8

8. Starr's Mill 47 9

9. Flowery Branch 33 10

10.Kell 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Wayne County 7, Carrollton 5, Ware County 5, Banneker 3, Clarke Central 1.

Dropped out: Carrollton (6).¤

Class AAAA

Pts Prv

1. Cartersville (16) 160 1

2. Thomson 143 2

3. Jefferson 114 3

4. Ridgeland 111 4

5. Blessed Trinity 87 5

6. Marist 77 6

7. Burke County 68 7

8. Woodward Academy 44 8

9. Troup 36 9

10.Cedartown 20 10

Others receiving votes: Mary Persons 12, Heritage-Catoosa 7, Eastside-Covington 1.

Dropped out: None.¤

Class AAA

Pts Prv

1. Cedar Grove (16) 160 1

2. Greater Atlanta Christian 135 2

3. Peach County 129 3

4. Jenkins-Savannah 113 4

5. Calhoun 96 5

6. Breman 75 6

7. Crisp County 63 7

8. Morgan County 49 9

9. Monroe Area 22 8

10.Lovett 18 10

Others receiving votes: Windsor Forest 12, Pike County 6, Dawson Co. 2

Dropped out: None.¤

Class AA

Pts Prv

1. Benedictine (16) 160 1

2. Screven County 127 3

3. Thomasville 110 5

4. Hapeville Charter 107 4

5. Brooks County 83 7

6. Rabun County 80 6

7. Jefferson County 61 8

8. Heard County 58 10

9. Callaway 35 2

10.Dodge County 34 9

Others receiving votes: Swainsboro 9, Toombs County 2

Dropped out: None.¤

Class A

Pts Prv

1. Eagle's Landing Christian (16) 160 1

2. Prince Avenue Christian 150 2

3. Manchester 138 3

4. Tattnall Square 100 5

5. Irwin County 91 4

6. Mount Paran Christian 75 6

7. Macon County 48 7

8. Emanuel County Institute 45 8

9. Clinch County 34 9

10.Stratford County 19 NR

(tie) Wesleyan 19 10

Others receiving votes: Charlton County 4, Mt. Zion-Carroll 3, Calvary Day 2, Athens Academy 1, Commerce 1.

Dropped out: None.¤

