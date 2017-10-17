Partners in Excellence honored at Rise N Shine Breakfast

The breakfast was held at the Downtown Albany Hilton Garden Inn (Source: WALB)

Dozens of area businesses were recognized Tuesday morning at the Partners in Excellence Rise N' Shine Breakfast held at the Downtown Albany Hilton Garden Inn.

Partners in Excellence is a collaborative program where area businesses support Dougherty County students with their time, talent, and money.

The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) said 32 new businesses enrolled in the program this year.

"We get more and more partners on board, so that's a sign they believe in what we do in public education in Dougherty County and they want to be a part of it. We couldn't be more pleased with that," DCSS Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said.

Coats & Clark won Partner of the Year. According to the school system, the company recently invested money into the REACH Scholarship Program which offers scholarships to deserving students.

"It's critically important that we have support from the community. And these partners step up to the plate every time they're called to support our students. We certainly appreciate that," Dyer said.

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Rise N' Shine Breakfast. It was presented by Procter & Gamble and U-Save-It Pharmacy.

