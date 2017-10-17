APD searches for 3 persons of interest in Dollar General homicide

Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, Heather Nicole Jeffcoat, 32, are wanted for questioning (Source: Dougherty Co. Jail)

The Albany Police Department is searching for three people for questioning related to a homicide investigation.

Police are looking to question Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, Heather Nicole Jeffcoat, 32, and Lisa Marie Grigg, 22, about the death of Javis Walker.

Walker, 31, was killed when two men robbed a Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard after 12 p.m. Friday.

Police said Walker entered the store when a robbery was taking place and tried to intervene. A struggle broke out and he was fatally wounded.

Mathews and Jeffcoat have active warrants for their arrests, but those warrants are not related to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!