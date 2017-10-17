APD searches for 2 persons of interest in Dollar General homicide

Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, Heather Nicole Jeffcoat, 32, are wanted for questioning (Source: Dougherty Co. Jail)

One person wanted by the Albany Police Department turned herself in for questioning in a homicide investigation, but police are still searching for two others.

The Albany Police Department put out a lookout Tuesday morning for Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, Heather Nicole Jeffcoat, 32, and Lisa Marie Grigg, 22, about the death of Javis Walker.

Grigg turned herself into law enforcement sometime Tuesday and was questioned by investigators.

Police are still looking to question Mathews and Jeffcoat.

Walker, 31, was killed when two men robbed a Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard after 12 p.m. Friday.

Police said Walker entered the store when a robbery was taking place and tried to intervene. A struggle broke out and he was fatally wounded.

Mathews and Jeffcoat have active warrants for their arrests, but those warrants are not related to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!