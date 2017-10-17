1 found, 1 still wanted for questioning in Albany Dollar General homicide

Heather Nicole Jeffcoat, 32, is wanted for questioning (Source: Dougherty Co. Jail)

A person of interest in connection to the Dollar General homicide investigation was picked up for questioning. Police are still searching for one other person for questioning.

Cohen Scott Mathews, 22, was arrested with the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff's Office on an active arrest warrant unrelated to the case.

The Albany Police Department put out a lookout Tuesday morning for Mathews, Heather Nicole Jeffcoat, 32, and Lisa Marie Grigg, 22, for questioning about the death of Javis Walker.

Police are still looking to question Jeffcoat.

Grigg turned herself into law enforcement sometime Tuesday and was questioned by investigators. She was not charged.

Walker, 31, was killed when two men robbed a Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard after 12 p.m. Friday.

Police said Walker entered the store when a robbery was taking place and tried to intervene. A struggle broke out and he was fatally wounded.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

