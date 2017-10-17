Security is top priority at Sunbelt Ag Expo

Brown has been part of the expo for 40 years (Source: WALB)

Big crowds are expected at Spence Field over the next three days for the 40th anniversary of the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie.

There's a familiar face that can be spotted patrolling the grounds of the Sunbelt Ag Expo every year.

Wendell Brown has been involved with every expo since the very first show. He now serves as chief of security. It's a job he's taken very seriously for the past 15 years, making sure everyone is safe while at Spence Field. That's a big job, considering the expo draws upwards of 90,000 visitors and features more than 1,200 vendors.

"It's a team effort to make sure everything comes together, so that everyone involved with expo gets what they're looking for," said Brown.

During the expo, security is a 24/7 operation. He and his team work with area law enforcement to make sure things are running smoothly from the time guests park their cars and enter the expo gates.

"We look for anything that might look suspicious, that we deem suspicious. And we just keep an eye on it and follow through. And so far, we've been very fortunate to have very little incidences," he said.

Being helm of security service is an experience Brown has enjoyed for 40 years, but now he's planning to retire. This year might not be the last time, though, that you see him at Spence Field.

"If my health holds out, I plan to be involved with Expo as long as the good Lord lets me live," he said.

For a list of what you can and can't bring on Expo grounds, visit the Sunbelt Ag Expo website.

