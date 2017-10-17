40th Annual Sunbelt Expo is underway

The opening day for the premier Ag event's 40th year kicks off with some special events.

The Sunbelt Ag Expo is an agricultural-based trade show held at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga. known as "North America's Premier Farm Show" the annual event has more than 1,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest in farming technology.

"We work all year for these next three days," said Expo Marketing Director Gina McDonald. "We start planning at the end of the show for the next year, but today is the opening day, and we've got so much to showcased to the world of ag, we want everyone to come out, and see, experience and touch the show."

"What makes us unique as a farm show, we don't just have the static exhibits. We have the 600 acre working farm. So the farmer or the person who's interested in getting into farming can come, they can see the equipment. Head out to those demos, test drive those tractors, the UTVs. They'll be picking cotton, they'll be harvesting peanuts, so there's a lot to see and do.

As for the one thing to see or do, the crown jewel of the show is the field demos. "If you've never seen cotton being picked, up close, go do that. We'll have ten hay balers lined up side by side, and at the drop of the flag, they will all bale one hay bale, and there's nowhere else you can compare and contrast equipment of that nature in the southeastern United States," said McDonald."

Gate prices are $10, children 10 and under are free with an adult. No pets are allowed.

"They need to download the app, sponsored by the southeastern Reinke dealers. That is a great resource to line out your schedule. Of course, we have the show programs, which are chock full of information," McDonald said.

There are shuttles to help folks get around the expo.

Whether you are a large acreage production farmer or a weekend lifestyle farmer the Expo is an event you don't want to miss.



The Expo's unique site has a 100-acre exhibit area adjoining a 600-acre working research farm. In the exhibit area, which includes both outdoor and indoor exhibits visitors will find every imaginable product or service a farm could ever need. In addition to the static exhibits, visitors can attend educational, entertaining seminars and demonstrations offered in a variety of specialized areas.

Visitors can ride take a tram from the exhibit area to the fields where cotton, peanuts, corn, soybeans, and hay are being harvested. These harvesting demonstrations, as well as tillage demonstrations, equipment driving ranges, irrigation technology and precision Ag demonstrations all provide opportunities to see and compare a wide range of equipment in an actual working setting. Company representatives and specialists are in the fields to answer visitor questions.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!