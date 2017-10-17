FTC urges granting of Lee hospital certificate

The Federal Trade Commission has sent a letter to the Georgia Department of Health, supporting the Certificate of Need application of the proposed Lee County Hospital.

In part, three officials of the FTC state their reasoning for the support of the certificate.

"FTC staff urge you to consider the likely consumer benefits of competitor entry and increased health care competition. Consistent with Georgia's CON laws, we encourage you to foster "competition that is shown to result in lower patient costs without a loss of the quality of care" in order to improve the welfare of Georgia health care consumers, not on behalf of any particular provider or would-be competitor."

"For these reasons, we recommend that the Department grant the Certificate of Need requested by Lee County Medical Center," the letter said.

