Albany Commissioner cracks down on littering

A city commissioner suspects people are deliberately trying to cheat the system, and now she wants help cracking down on those caught littering.

Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said she has picked up garbage bags full of trash discarded in the roads.

Fletcher said people are trying to avoid paying fines by taking receipts or any identifying papers out of the trash.

But Fletcher said she's still able to track down the people littering.

"You know what? If you can pay your water gas and light and your rent and all your bills and a $1,000 fine, Merry Christmas because we are about to give you a gift," said Fletcher.

If you see someone littering, Fletcher encourages you to take photos of that person and their license plate, then report it to police.

People caught littering will face a $1,000 fine.

