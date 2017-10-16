Dollar General shooting victim described by community as a kind hero

Javis Walker was shot and killed trying to stop an armed robbery at a Dollar General last Friday. (Source: WALB)

People are speaking out about the man police are calling a hero.

Javis Walker was shot and killed trying to stop an armed robbery at a Dollar General last Friday.

Walker walked into the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard on Friday and saw the robbery happening.

That's when he tried to stop it.

Walker's selfless act didn't surprise people who knew him because they said he always made an effort to do the right thing.

"Everyone says the same thing, and that's just so powerful to be able to be acknowledged as to being kind and sweet," said Delisa Carr, a friend of Walker.

Kind is a word many have used to describe the 31-year-old.

Carr said she knew Walker for three years and saw him every day.

Carr works at Publix as a meal specialist and Walker would come to help out every day.

"Even taking customers' groceries out or coming by to take my trash out if I needed it," explained Carr.

Carr said Walker always had a smile on his face and lived as if his purpose in life was to make others around him smile back.

"He took the time out of his day to just bring joy to people and that's a gift," said Carr.

Patty Morgans only knew Walker for one day, working with the Samaritan's Purse, but she said there are some people you meet only once who will forever have an impact on your life.

"He loved this city and he loved this community and that's why he wanted to help," said Morgans.

Morgans said one thing is for certain, he will be missed by so many.

"It's hard. You don't ever know how people impact your life until their gone," said Carr.

A vigil will be held on Wednesday, October 18, at 6 p.m. at the Dollar General in remembrance of Walker.

Another vigil will also be Saturday, October 21, starting at 5 p.m. at a park across from the store.

