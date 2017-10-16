Police urge parents to keep a close eye on kids candy

When it comes to candy, police suggest inspecting it before you, or your kids eat it. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Police are asking parents to keep a close eye on the candy your child gets from trick or treating.

Police say parents should always accompany their children.

Officers also recommend children should only trick or treat in familiar places.

Kids should only eat candy in the original, untouched wrapper and should not accept any perishable food items from homes.

'Majority of the time we don't have any issues with the candy, but you can never be too safe with it yourself. The best thing I can tell parents is make sure to inspect it and only keep the candy that you're comfortable with," said Captain Tom Jackson.

If you see anything suspicious when inspecting your child's candy, you're urged to call the Dougherty County Police department at (229) 430-6600.

