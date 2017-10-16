Local vendors set up for Sunbelt Ag Expo

People were still out at Spence Field Monday evening setting up their exhibits for the 40th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo.

And, if you go, you might see some familiar faces.

Sheriff Rod Howell and his father Billy Howell took a break from law enforcing on Monday to set up their tables for their company, My-T-Fine BBQ.

The Howell family said they serve about 400 people per day, each day offering a different meal.

They are located in the FarmPress Building, where you can have lunch in the AC.

"We look forward to seeing a lot of old friends through the years and we've made a lot of relationships. We get a lot of business throughout the year from these companies that come back here for training or field testing," said Howell.

The Howell family said they serve lunch to many of the vendors everyday, some even spending their lunch break talking to customers at the tables inside the FarmPress building.

