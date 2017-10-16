South GA sees economic boost from Sunbelt Ag Expo

Big crowds are expected in Moultrie this week for the 40th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo.

The expo doesn't only impact Colquitt County. It also impacts surrounding counties.

"They so enjoy having people from around the world come and enjoy meals in our local restaurants and show them great southern hospitality," said Chamber President Tommie Beth Willis

Over the span of the next three days, 80,000 are expected to be at the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie.

Willis said local shops and restaurants have been preparing for weeks.

"It's a huge impact from visitors, they eat, they get gas, they stay in our hotels," said Willis.

The expo is a big event that has a huge impact on Southwest Georgia.

"The Sunbelt Ag Expo has really grown over the years, we're looking at about a $20 million impact," said Willis.

Dirt Dog's company staff came down from North Georgia and spent the day setting up an exhibit at Spence Field. They said it also helps them economically, bringing in new business each year.

"We get a lot of exposure, we get to see what our competitors are doing, check out the competition," said Blake Milford with Dirt Dog.

Whether you're local or just visiting, excitement is definitely in the air as Tuesday kicks off the 40th anniversary of the Sunbelt Ag Expo.

"I can actually remember coming to the very first one years ago when I was in elementary school. I think all that the sunbelt ag expo is and all that it has grown to be has made a big impact on our community," said Willis.

