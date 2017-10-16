Vendors set up for 40th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo

More than 1,200 new vendors were setting up on Monday for the 40th Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Some vendors arrived in Moultrie as early as last Wednesday.

A lot of vendors are using the full day, sun up to sun down, to get their exhibits ready for the show.

This year there is truly going to be something for everyone to see. A unique and hands-on experience where folks can gather information that will improve life on the farm.

Twelve hundred vendors traveled from all over the south to Moultrie, Georgia this year.

The three-day show showcases farming technology, equipment, products and services, and also focuses on education and new areas of rural living.

Stone's Home Center staff said this show brings in new business for them every year.

"We meet new customers, we ship some orders off after the show that people will call us back on, we don't have a problem doing that. We enjoy doing that, and we get some new customers out of it," said Moultrie Stone's Manager Bill Jarvis.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Sunbelt Expo and staff said its just truly amazing how much the event has grown.

Back in 1978, they had 410 exhibitors on 25 acres of land. Now they host 1,200 vendors on 600 acres of space. Twenty-three of those vendors are celebrating 40 years as well.

The expo will kick off Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Spence Field.

