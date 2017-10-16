Cookie donations for Marine Corps Logistics Base

People are buying cookies for soldiers in Albany.

As a way to say thank you for their service, Great American Cookies at the Albany Mall has a campaign called 'Cookies for Troops.'

The campaign will give cookies to service men and women at the Marine Corps Logistics Base.

Anyone who makes a purchase will be asked if they want to donate a cookie for $1.

So far, workers said they've received about 150 donations and they hope to double that in the next two weeks.

"It means to me to support our troops for what they are doing for us to give us our freedom," said Assistant Manager Deana Tillman.

There's no limit on the number of cookies you can purchase.

"It's a great way for our company, and also for our community, to give back to our military personnel. I want to encourage other store companies to make this a great turnout and to show love and gratitude to our servicemen and servicewomen," said General Manager Caitlin Snyder.

The campaign will run through October 28th.

"Doing this campaign means a lot to me personally because I have family that served, along with several former classmates who are serving now. To me this is just a way to show our appreciation and warm their hearts a little while they are away from their loved ones during the holidays," explained Snyder.

