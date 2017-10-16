WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/16/17): T'ville's Shy goes 55 yards for the TD

Shy pulled away from the pack (Source: WTXL) THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -
Thomasville reached the end zone man times Friday night in the win against Early County, none more exciting than Kevon Shy's punt return.
The senior wide receiver ran a punt back 55 yards for a score.
During the play he reversed field and executed a spin move that freed him up for a sprint down the sideline.
Nobody could keep up with Shy's stride, and the Bobcats couldn't keep up with the Bulldogs.
Thomasville went on to win 38-10 at home improving to (7-0) on the season.
This play received 220 votes on Facebook.
