WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/16/17): T'ville's Shy goes 55 yards fo - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/16/17): T'ville's Shy goes 55 yards for the TD

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Shy pulled away from the pack (Source: WTXL) Shy pulled away from the pack (Source: WTXL)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

Thomasville reached the end zone man times Friday night in the win against Early County, none more exciting than Kevon Shy's punt return.

The senior wide receiver ran a punt back 55 yards for a score.

During the play he reversed field and executed a spin move that freed him up for a sprint down the sideline.

Nobody could keep up with Shy's stride, and the Bobcats couldn't keep up with the Bulldogs.

Thomasville went on to win 38-10 at home improving to (7-0) on the season.

This play received 220 votes on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly