WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (10/16/17): T'ville's Shy goes 55 yards for the TD

Shy pulled away from the pack (Source: WTXL)

Thomasville reached the end zone man times Friday night in the win against Early County, none more exciting than Kevon Shy's punt return.

The senior wide receiver ran a punt back 55 yards for a score.

During the play he reversed field and executed a spin move that freed him up for a sprint down the sideline.

Nobody could keep up with Shy's stride, and the Bobcats couldn't keep up with the Bulldogs.

Thomasville went on to win 38-10 at home improving to (7-0) on the season.

This play received 220 votes on Facebook.

