Tift Community Health Center set to expand

Plot of land for new addition (Source: WALB)

The Tift Community Health Center is expanding.

On Monday, the Tift County Board of Commissioners hosted a groundbreaking for the addition to the facility.

The expansion will add more than 1,600 square feet for more waiting room space and six new exam rooms.

Tift County Manager Jim Carter said funding for the project comes from the Department of Community Affairs and the Board of Commissioners.

The center currently sees around 8,500 patients, nearly 1,000 more patients than last year.

"This doesn't just serve the southside, anyone in Tift County can utilize this facility," said Carter.

"It means great things for our community," said District 1 Commissioner Donnie Hester.

Carter said the project is scheduled to be completed by March.

