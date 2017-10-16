Albany Police Chief calls for community to 'stand up against the violence'

A Dollar General customer was killed trying to stop an armed robbery at the store. (Source: WALB)

Albany Police are asking for your help solving two Albany homicides.

"I don't care if a person thinks it's insignificant. Any and all information is good for us to have," said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley in a press briefing on Monday.

The senseless violence is impacting everyone and only the community as a whole can restore the peace.

In four days, two lives have been taken in Albany, leaving folks full of sorrow.

"I don't understand it," said Tom Gieryic, a business owner who has fond memories of one of the shooting victims.

Many are expressing frustration about the violence in the community this year.

"I think they need to stop killing folks that don't deserve it and let people live their lives," said Shontay Haynes.

On Monday morning Albany Police Chief's Michael Persley addressed the media.

"The homicides that have occurred have all taken a toll on those involved as well as our community," explained Persley.

On Friday, Javis Walker, 31, was shot and killed when police say he tried to stop a robbery at a Dollar General on East Oglethorpe.

Just a day later, a visitor to the Good Life City, Zemal Fuentes, was shot and killed at an Albany hotel.

Dozens of officers responded to both crimes, collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses to gather every detail.

"We're tired, however, we are not going to give up and we want to make sure the families of the victims feel confident knowing that we found the ones who were responsible and we brought them to justice," said Persley.

Chief Persley said investigators have developed suspects with the help of the community's tips.

He said investigators are continuing to review surveillance video and follow even the smallest leads.

"We are just piecing it together and prayerfully soon we will be able to bring closure to both those cases," said Persley.

Persley said the community can help combat the violent crimes.

"I'm asking that all residents come together to stand up against the violence that is harassing our city and prevail against those who are attempting to take the good out of our Good Life City," exclaimed Persley.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

