Thomasville PD searches for suspect after weekend stabbing

Thomasville police are searching for a stabbing suspect after a fight on East Washington Street Saturday night.

Police said they found a man bleeding from a wound in his chest.

The man told officers he was at White Oak Apartments when a car pulled up, a man got out, and the two got into a fight.

During that fight, the victim was stabbed in his chest and cut on his elbow.

If you know anything that could help police with this investigation, you are asked to call the department at (229) 227-3249.

