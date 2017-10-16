New signs posted on dumpsters warn of illegal dumping

Albany residents will soon see new signs on city dumpsters warning people about illegal dumping. (Source: Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful)

Albany residents will soon see new signs on city dumpsters warning people about illegal dumping.

The first one was put on a dumpster inside the Village Green Shopping Center on Monday.

In August, Commissioner BJ Fletcher discovered a lawn company disposing of yard debris in someone else's dumpster. The debris was removed.

Because of that incident, Keep Albany Dougherty beautiful decided they needed to educate the public by posting decals on all the dumpsters.

"We have people that use a city dumpster and because it's a city dumpster, it's okay to dispose of your debris there. Somebody has paid for these dumpsters and that disposal fee and those are the only people that are authorized to use it," said Judy Bowles.

"A lot of people think illegal dumping is where you go off into the woods. This is illegal dumping. Illegal dumping is taking something and throwing it out your window," said city commissioner BJ Fletcher.

Anyone caught illegally dumping can be fined up to $1,000. The city has a total of 1,700 dumpsters where they will post the decals.

