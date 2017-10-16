Community to hold vigils to honor Dollar General robbery victim

Members in the Albany community will be hosting a vigil to celebrate the life of Javis Walker. (Source: Albany Police Department)

One man is being called a hero by the Albany Police Department and others for his actions trying to put a stop to an armed robbery Friday.

Javis Walker, 31, was shot and killed during an armed robbery at the Dollar General on East Oglethorpe Friday afternoon.

People in the community are coming together to plan a vigil and peace rally in his honor.

The vigil will be Saturday, October 21, starting at 5 p.m. at a park across from the Dollar General in the 1900 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.

"It's going to be a celebration of his life and a plea for peace in the community and an end to all this violence, this senseless violence," said Tom Gieryic, organizer.

Guest speakers will be at the rally and the community is invited to attend.

Additionally, Wednesday, October 18 at 6 p.m., his friends will host a different vigil at the Dollar General.

Many of you have asked how you can help Javis Walker's family with funeral expenses and donations.

The family is asking everyone to send those to Patricia Moore at 210 Collins Street in Albany.

