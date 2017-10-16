City commissioner calls for change after recent crime

Two homicides in two days in Albany. (Source: WALB)

BJ Fletcher says public safety is their number one concern. (Source: WALB)

One city commissioner says something has to change after there were two homicides in two days.

Ward 3 Commissioner BJ Fletcher said they're working with the mayor and the city manager to put an end to the rise in crime.

After Friday's deadly armed robbery and Saturday night's homicide at an Albany hotel, Fletcher said commissioners are putting their heads together to find a solution.

Fletcher said it starts with the community.

"Putting another 100 cops out here, that's not going to cover a city that's got 80,000 people in it," said Fletcher. "We have to have the community to be our eyes. Whether it's eyes on crime, whether it's eyes on blight, whether it's eyes on kids getting crazy. Things get out of hand quick. If you see something, please report it."

Fletcher said neighborhood watch programs would definitely help with their number one concern of public safety.

